Slacker indie rockers/surf rock kings Wavves have today announced an Australian run to celebrate 10-years of their King Of The Beach LP – and no, they’re not playing a show at an actual beach.

The Californian power-chord heroes have been at the forefront of the modern guitar rock scene that’s seen the likes of Dune Rats, Violent Soho and more ride the wave (hah) of momentum created by their sound.

Indeed, King Of The Beach even received a positive review by take-down hero’s Pitchfork, who noted it’s sound being “major-key and resplendently colored, owing as much to Orange County skate-punk as it does to the Beach Boys.”

Get ready to bust out this classic with mates

While retrospective tours can sometimes be a bit forced, it feels like in 2020 the record, which is centered around themes of libertarian freedom and sticking it to the man, feels as relevant as ever, making this a cracking announcement.

“AUSTRALIA! We can’t wait to return in March / April 2020” said the band on social media.

“We’ll be performing King Of The Beach in full + some fun surprises.”

Wavves have been vocal about their political support of late too, a few years ago announcing that they would be banning all “rapists, racists, homophobes, Trump supporters and police apologists” from their shows.

So if your heading along, expect to chuck a good ol’ grungy mosh with some pretty chilled out folk. Check out the tour dates below and find ticket details here.

Wavves ‘King Of The Beach 10 Year Anniversary’ Australian Tour

Sunday, 29th March

Amplifier Bar, Perth

Wednesday, 1st April

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Thursday, 2nd April

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 3rd April

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday, 4th April

Crowbar, Brisbane