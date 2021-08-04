Weezer has released a cover of Metallica’s 1991 perennial hit, ‘Enter Sandman’, as part of the metal titans’ forthcoming 30th-anniversary release of The Black Album.

Metallica will release Blacklist, a 53-track collection of “unique interpretations” of their songs from The Black Album, on September 10th. The album will feature interpretations from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Corey Taylor and Mac Demarco.

Thus far we’ve heard Blacklist covers from Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Volbeat, and J Balvin. Now, it’s Weezer’s turn to tackle what is arguably Metallica’s biggest hit. It’s a cover that doesn’t stray too far from the source material and a helluva lot of fun, you can check it out below.

Check out Weezer cover ‘Enter Sandman’ for The Metallica Blacklist

​“With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released,” Metallica explained of Blacklist.

“We wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it.

“We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!

“One album, 12 songs, 53 artists, unlimited possibilities.”