To celebrate the release of their fresh and fruity new product range, Batlow Blended, Batlow Cider and Yours & Owls Festival are are giving five lucky fans the chance to win tickets to Yours & Owls Festival plus a case each of the brand new cider!

The Batlow Blended series comprises three fresh new flavours of apple cider, designed to showcase extra fruitiness and spice so you can find the flavour that best suits your personality.

‘Tuti Fruiti’ is a combination of locally grown Batlow apples from the the Snowy Mountains region, blended with pineapple, mango and raspberry. Sounds like a tropical fruit punch in cider form – yes please!

‘Ranga Tang Tang’ combines red apples and fresh ginger. For the lovers of a little spice in your life, this one’s for you!

‘Big Red’ is inspired by none other than the humble apple pie. Naturally, the apples in this one are accompanied by the classic apple pie seasoning of cinnamon. Straight up homemade heaven.

Yours & Owls Festival will take place in Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, across April 17th and 18th, and is set to feature a massive range of amazing acts including Tones And I, Cosmo’s Midnight, DMA’S, Hayden James, Lime Cordiale, PNAU, What So Not and many, many more.

So, how do you get your hands on a case of this delish new cider and tickets for you and a friend for the talent-packed festival?

Yours & Owls Festival

Saturday, April 17th – Sunday, April 18th

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Competition runs from April 8th 2021 4pm AEST and ends April 13th 2021 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

