The upcoming April edition of Yours & Owls Festival has been confirmed to be taking place after the New South Wales Government and the Ministry Of Health approved the festival’s COVID safety plan.

Originally announcing back in June of 2020 that last year’s edition of the festival would instead take place in early 2021, the upcoming Yours & Owls Festival has spent a number of months ramping up excitement as one of the first major festivals to take place in Australia following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing their 2021 lineup in mid-July, a sense of worry found itself washing over fans when in December, it was revealed that the festival would once again be postponed, moved back to April instead of its planned January dates.

However, all fears have now been assuaged with Yours & Owls announcing this morning that they have received approval to go ahead after the New South Wales Government and the Ministry Of Health signed off on the festival’s COVID safety plan.

“We want to thank you for your patience, support and never-ending love throughout this rollercoaster of COVID 19, this news is one giant step closer to us all hanging together in the coming weeks,” organisers said in a statement this morning. “We are delighted and appreciative to be one of the only major events in NSW to currently have an approval to proceed.

“To ensure we have every angle covered and our eggs spread across multiple baskets, we have developed plans for a number of different format options, to ensure we are in the best possible position to run the event within whatever parameters are in place come our event date.”

Organisers also noted that while the festival is set to take place in Stuart Park, Wollongong across April 17th and 18th, full details – including the final format and site location – will be revealed closer to the event date once there is a clearer picture of where New South Wales is sitting with COVID-19 cases.

Yours & Owls 2021

Tones And I

BENEE

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’S

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

Joined By…

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phi11a

Yours Truly

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

TOWNS

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

DREGG

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Grogans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

BoomChild

Romero

Austen

DRAFTDAY

e4444e

Special Local Guests…

A Place in Prague

Alice and The Bird

Angelo The Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion The Boy

Kitten Heel

LEFT SIDE FILTER

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

Das Schmelthaus

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2K

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cove Sound System

Beachcomber

Bobinis

Saturday, April 17th – Sunday, April 18th

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

More Info: Yours & Owls