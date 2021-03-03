The upcoming April edition of Yours & Owls Festival has been confirmed to be taking place after the New South Wales Government and the Ministry Of Health approved the festival’s COVID safety plan.
Originally announcing back in June of 2020 that last year’s edition of the festival would instead take place in early 2021, the upcoming Yours & Owls Festival has spent a number of months ramping up excitement as one of the first major festivals to take place in Australia following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Announcing their 2021 lineup in mid-July, a sense of worry found itself washing over fans when in December, it was revealed that the festival would once again be postponed, moved back to April instead of its planned January dates.
However, all fears have now been assuaged with Yours & Owls announcing this morning that they have received approval to go ahead after the New South Wales Government and the Ministry Of Health signed off on the festival’s COVID safety plan.
“We want to thank you for your patience, support and never-ending love throughout this rollercoaster of COVID 19, this news is one giant step closer to us all hanging together in the coming weeks,” organisers said in a statement this morning. “We are delighted and appreciative to be one of the only major events in NSW to currently have an approval to proceed.
“To ensure we have every angle covered and our eggs spread across multiple baskets, we have developed plans for a number of different format options, to ensure we are in the best possible position to run the event within whatever parameters are in place come our event date.”
Organisers also noted that while the festival is set to take place in Stuart Park, Wollongong across April 17th and 18th, full details – including the final format and site location – will be revealed closer to the event date once there is a clearer picture of where New South Wales is sitting with COVID-19 cases.
Yours & Owls 2021
Tones And I
BENEE
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’S
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
PNAU
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
Joined By…
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phi11a
Yours Truly
Shining Bird
Wax Mustang
Greta Stanley
TOWNS
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
DREGG
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Grogans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
BoomChild
Romero
Austen
DRAFTDAY
e4444e
Special Local Guests…
A Place in Prague
Alice and The Bird
Angelo The Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion The Boy
Kitten Heel
LEFT SIDE FILTER
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
Das Schmelthaus
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2K
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cove Sound System
Beachcomber
Bobinis
Saturday, April 17th – Sunday, April 18th
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
More Info: Yours & Owls