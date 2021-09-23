Wes Anderson has directed a music video for Jarvis Cocker’s cover of ‘Aline’ and it’s about as artsy and whimsical as you expected.

Cocker, the most Wes Anderson-y of musicians, announced a companion album to the director’s forthcoming film, The French Dispatch, earlier this month. Titled Chansons d-Ennui Tip-Top (Tip-Top Boredom Songs, for those who can’t remember their high school French), the album will see the former Pulp frontman covering the best of French pop.

Songs by the wonderful Françoise Hardy (‘Mon Ami La Rose’), Serge Gainsbourg (‘Requiem Pour Un Con’), Brigitte Bardot (‘Contact’), and Jacques Dutronc (‘Les Gens Sent Fous, Les Temps Sent Flous’) feature but the first taste of the collection is a cover of ‘Aline’ by Christophe.

And now Anderson has moved into the world of music videos by creating a clip for Cocker’s ‘Aline’ cover and you don’t need to see it to know exactly how it looks. Featuring animation from Javi Aznarez, we follow Cocker’s character Tip-Top making his way through a French city, resplendent in a bright yellow suit with everything around him in black and white. Cocker’s cover obviously can’t match the soaring 1965 original but it’s perfectly pleasant.

Check out ‘Aline’ (cover) by Jarvis Cocker:

The French Dispatch is set for release on October 22nd after it first premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in July. It brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city (starring Anderson’s usual acting cohorts like Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody alongside newcomers like Timothée Chalamet).

Judging by the early reviews, your propensity for Anderson’s signature style will dictate if you like the film or not. “Every costume, prop and casting choice has been made with such a reverential sense of absurdity,” wrote Peter Debruge in Variety.

Check out the trailer for The French Dispatch: