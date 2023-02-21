Wet Leg are hitting Melbourne this Friday for a surprise DJ set.

The acclaimed – and we mean acclaimed – English post-punk duo are in the country supporting Harry Styles on the Australia and New Zealand leg of his world tour.

Following their opening slot for the English pop superstar at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, February 24th, the group cross the city to Fitzroy favourite The Night Cat for an official after party.

Wet Leg will hit the decks themselves, alongside some special guests that will be revealed shortly. Tickets for Wet Leg’s DJ set are on sale now via Moshtix, with only the early bird tickets sold out.

Wet Leg should be in good spirits during their DJ set – it’s been quite the start to 2023 for the Isle of Wight duo. The group won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album for their self-titled debut, seeing off competition from Arcade Fire (WE), Big Thief (Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Cool It Down).

They followed that up by winning their first ever BRIT Awards on home soil. Wet Leg walked away with the awards for Best New Artist and Group of the Year. They also performed their breakout hit, ‘Chaise Longue’, during the ceremony.

Wet Leg enjoyed a breakout year in 2022, topping the U.K. and ARIA Albums Charts with their self-titled debut album. Critics were just as impressed as fans, with Rolling Stone calling the album the “sneeringly sarcastic relentlessly catchy post-punk record the world has been fiending for.”

In an interview with Tone Deaf ahead of the album’s release, they discussed coping with the intense excitement surrounding the band. “It definitely puts pressure on but everything is running at 100 miles per hour that it’s out of our control!,” she said. “Everything’s just surreal, I don’t think we’ve stopped to think about it.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Wet Leg DJ Set

Tickets available via moshtix.com.au

Friday, February 24th

The Night Cat, Fitzroy, Melbourne, VIC