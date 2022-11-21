It’s been quite the year for inescapable English duo Wet Leg, so it seems only fitting that they close it with a special livestream show on TikTok.

The Isle of Wight indie rockers will livestream the second of their London shows on Thursday, November 24th, for the first-ever #AltMusic LIVE on TikTok. Fans in Australia can watch the O2 Forum Kentish Town show from 7:55am AEDT the following day.

Released in April, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album was one of the most hugely-anticipated records of recent years. Containing huge viral hits like ‘Chaise Longue’, Wet Leg topped the albums charts in the U.K. and Australia, and also reached number 14 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

That led to five GRAMMY nominations this month, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Alternative Music Performance (‘Chaise Longue’).

Rolling Stone’s review called their album the “sneeringly sarcastic relentlessly catchy post-punk record the world has been fiending for,” while Pitchfork hailed it as having “hooks stuffed with bait and a keen eye for assessing self-delusion.”

At the time of the album’s release, Tone Deaf talked to one half of the duo, Rhian Teasdale, to discuss their unexpected background, their rapid rise to success, and even the unexpected influence of The Chats.

Wet Leg are on their U.K. tour having toured Australia and New Zealand back in July, performing sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. They’ll return Down Under in February and March of next year in support of Harry Styles on his huge arena tour (see full dates here).

While in the country earlier this year, they also took on The Chats’ hit ‘Smoko’ for triple j’s Like A Version. You can watch Wet Leg live at London’s O2 Forum on Friday, November 25th here.

