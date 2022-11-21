It’s been quite the year for inescapable English duo Wet Leg, so it seems only fitting that they close it with a special livestream show on TikTok.

The Isle of Wight indie rockers will livestream the second of their London shows on Thursday, November 24th, for the first-ever #AltMusic LIVE on TikTok. Fans in Australia can watch the O2 Forum Kentish Town show from 7:55am AEDT the following day.

Released in April, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album was one of the most hugely-anticipated records of recent years. Containing huge viral hits like ‘Chaise Longue’, Wet Leg topped the albums charts in the U.K. and Australia, and also reached number 14 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

That led to five GRAMMY nominations this month, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Alternative Music Performance (‘Chaise Longue’).

https://www.tiktok.com/@wetlegband/video/7166936194977172741?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1