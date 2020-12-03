Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Here’s a loaded question rock fans have surely asked: what if Rush and The Police sucked? Well comedian David Wain has the answer to that.

A long-running gag in the music world is that Rush and, to a certain extent, The Police are not very good and in fact, ahem, “suck.”

Now we here at Tone Deaf love all kinds of music (even Nickelback, to some degree) and we don’t look down on any artist.

Instead we’ll let comedian David Wain, who is best known for Wet Hot American Summer, do that because he seems really intent on answering a question I’m sure many classic rock fans have asked or argued about at some point: What if Rush and The Police genuinely sucked? Like, really sucked?

It takes a brave man to wade into a pool like this with such a hot take, but in Wain’s defence he’s been super bored during the pandemic and needed to keep himself productive during quarantine.

Anyway, so what’s sort of revelation did Wain stumble upon in his quest to find out what it would be like if Rush and The Police sucked arse?

Well as it turns out, it doesn’t take much to turn legends like Neil Peart and Sting into beginners playing instruments for the first time.

All Wain did was pitch-shift some of the vocals, slightly tweak the tempo slightly, and put the end result into a couple of videos.

Again, we love all music here but Wain put forth a convincing demonstration of what it would be like if Rush and The Police actually sucked. And, well, they do indeed suck – in David Wain’s universe at least.

This is a question that I’m not quite sure needed answering but we got one anyway and it’s weirdly entertaining to be honest.

Bravo, David Wain, bravo.

Check out ‘What if Rush sucked? and ‘What if The Police sucked’ from David Wain: