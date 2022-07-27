Sydney producer What So Not has released ‘As One’, his second solo single of 2022, featuring a stellar guest turn from Herizen.

The singer-songwriter’s stunning vocals complement What So Not’s glistening dance production excellently in the euphoric track. It’s the collaborator’s second time working together following 2019’s ‘We Can Be Friends’.

“‘As One’ is a beautiful upbeat love song that makes you wanna dance and hold that special someone,” Herizen says. “When I wrote this song, I had my heart on my sleeve, I was so happy and full, it all just poured out of me

that the song pretty much wrote itself.

“I hope this track tickles listeners the way it does me. I want to leave you with an image: blue skies, light warm summer rain, the smell of the ocean, and that special person holding you tight and your ‘hearts moving as one’”.

For What So Not, real name Chris Emerson, the single was a long time coming. “For some time, this song was just an iPhone recording of the two of us riffing in the house one day,” he explains. “Me on an OP1 synth & Herizen humming melodies.

“I later showed the recording to DUSKUS and we quickly fleshed out a tune pretty close to what you hear today. The wonky saw synths on the drop really encapsulate the emotion of this record for me. So euphoric but most of all fun.”

‘As One’ is the latest teasing taste of What So Not’s highly-anticipated second album Anomaly, set for release on Friday, September 16th via Sweat It Out! (available for preorder here). It also features ‘Mr Regular’, What So Not’s powerhouse collaboration with Oliver Tree and Killer Mike.

“Anomaly is a journey that ruptures reality in order to realise the potential of our own existence,” the producer said about the album. “It’ll also feature some of the greatest friends and sound experimenters that I’ve come across in my life.”

Check out ‘As One’ by What So Not ft. Herizen: