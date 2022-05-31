Sydney producer What So Not has released his first solo single of 2022, recruiting two stellar guests for the track.

‘Mr Regular’ sees viral singer-songwriter Oliver Tree and Run The Jewels’ legend Killer Mike join Christopher Emerson on the explosive track. Influenced by Dead Prez and Gorillaz, ‘Mr Regular’ was previously well-received after leaking online.

“It’s one of the biggest songs I’ve ever been part of, tied up in red tape for too long,” What So Not explains. “I know how much the fans and community want this one. I showed Mike the demo after working on a bootleg/remix for his project Run The Jewels. ‘Mr Regular’ is about the difficulty that we face through our childhood and career progression as clueless superior figures try to control and shape our path.”

‘Mr Regular’ is the first taste of the producer’s long-anticipated second studio album, Anomaly, set for release on Friday, September 16th via Sweat It Out! (available for pre-order here).

“Anomaly is a journey that ruptures reality in order to realise the potential of our own existence,” What So Not adds. “It’ll also feature some of the greatest friends and sound experimenters that I’ve come across in my life.”

What So Not loves a big collaboration or two. He recently worked with Daniel Johns on ‘Stand ‘Em Up’, taken from the Silverchair icon’s new solo album FutureNever.

His 2018 debut album Not All the Beautiful Things, meanwhile, contained collaborations with the likes of Skrillex, Winona Oak, Rome Fortune, and Slumberjack (as well as multiple appearances by Johns).

The producer will be hoping that the upcoming Anomaly performs as well as his 2018 debut: Not All the Beautiful Things reached number 14 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and also made it to number eight on the U.S. Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

Check out ‘Mr Regular’ by What So Not ft. Oliver Tree and Killer Mike: