In a new interview with SCMP, MAMAMOO vocalist Wheein talked about going solo and finding her own identity.

It’s safe to say that MAMAMOO’s Wheein has established herself as one of K-pop’s most famous and revered faces. During her time with MAMAMOO, she’s emerged as one of the vocal pillars of the act – but it wasn’t until she struck out solo that she found her own identity, she says.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post about her new album Whee, the singer said: “I feel like this album equals ‘Wheein’.”

Claiming that she ‘loved everything when making this album’, she compared the two sides of her artistry – working with MAMAMOO versus being able to show herself on her solo work.

“There are pros to working both as a soloist and in a group, I think. When I’m working with Mamamoo, I can always lean on the other members. I can talk to them when I’m going through hard times, and I can make great memories with them. But being a soloist, I can also show my personal colours.” she said.

Whee is a special album for Wheein in more ways than one – not only does it follow up her spectacular debut Redd from last year, it also is her first musical release since leaving her agency RBW earlier in June 2021.

Despite her departure from the agency, she is still a part of the venerated quartet, as clarified in the statement announcing her farewell.

“MAMAMOO’s Wheein has been in in-depth discussions with us like the other members for a long time, but in the end, she decided not to renew her contract. Hence, we would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with her will be terminated,” said the statement at the time.

“However, all four members have unchanging affection for MAMAMOO, so Wheein signed an extended agreement to participate in some activities, including albums and concerts, until December 2023.” RBW clarified.

Check out ‘Make Me Happy’ by Wheein: