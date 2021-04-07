Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Ahead of her solo release Redd, MAMAMOO’s Wheein has dropped a dazzling teaser for the music video for ‘Water Color’.

Listen, we’re down for anything and everything MAMAMOO related (they don’t call ’em vocal queens for nothing). That’s why Wheein’s upcoming release has us feeling some type of way. On her end, she’s not making it easier for us to wait, courtesy of the scintillating teaser she just dropped for the title track of her album Redd.

Titled ‘Water Color’, the teaser follows Wheein — dressed a sky-blue tulle gown — as she walks (more like glides) through the wreckage of a party. Orchestral music prefaces a simple quote: “Sometimes I feel like I don’t wanna smile. Still a dreamer. I draw myself.”

Rest assured: we’re already hooked.

Throughout the week, Wheein has also been sharing snippets from the album’s tracks. The six-track EP boasts an impressive list of collaborations, along with an English version of the title track ‘Water Color.’

Wheein herself features as a composer on ‘Trash’ and ‘Spring Time’, the former featuring industry favorite pH-1. She also has sole writing credit for ‘Ohoo’, and also participated in writing ‘Spring Time’. The next guest on the album is G.Soul, who appears on the track ‘Butterfly’.

Although this is Wheein’s third solo release, it is the first time we’re getting an EP from her. Her last was September 2019’s single album Soar, which featured the track ‘Good Bye’.

Wheein is also looking at gaining some new label mates. Earlier today, MAMAMOO’s agency RBW Entertainment announced their imminent acquisition of WM Entertainment. The latter is currently home to K-pop acts Oh My Girl, B1A4, ONF, and singer Lee Chaeyeon of IZ*ONE, who announced their disbandment earlier this year.

With the solo release, fans are also expecting an update on the status of Wheein’s contract renewal for RBW Entertainment. All other MAMAMOO members — Hwasa, Moonbyul, and Solar — have already decided to stay on with the company. While Wheein’s decision is still awaited, the company has reassured fans that they will not be dissolving MAMAMOO, who have become one of the strongest groups in K-pop since their debut.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out the teaser for ‘Water Color’ by Wheein: