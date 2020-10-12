We heard it through the grapevine that there a couple of you looking for a copy of the first issue of Rolling Stone Australia.

They’re all but sold out, but if you’re quick, you’ll be able to snap up one of the final remaining copies. The best part is, the only remaining copies are signed by cover star Tones and I. To cop a copy of the mag for yourself, head here.

If you’ve already scored yourself a copy and are foaming at the bit to snaffle up the next instalment of the magazine, this may be of interest to you. We’re giving away three annual subscriptions to the magazine, one for a pop fanatic, one for a classic rock head, and one for an indie-rock tragic. Click the respective links to see how you can get amongst the action.

The next issue of Rolling Stone Australia is one of monolithic proportions. After days of heated debate, they’ll be counting down the 50 greatest Australian musicians of all time. You can subscribe to the quarterly magazine here.