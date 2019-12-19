One of America’s greatest rising RnB talents Ari Lennox is set to hit Australian shores in 2020 in a massive east coast tour. It’ll be her first appearance out here since 2017. And she’s certainly set the bar high from back then!

Tickets are available here. But go ahead. Test your Christmas luck with the competition!

Live Nation’s 24 Days of Christmas Competition

Day #20: Ari Lennox

We think there’s nothing greater than a gift of live music for Christmas.

Thanks to Live Nation, we’re giving you the chance to win up to 24 live gig experiences this Christmas.

To enter, subscribe to the Tone Deaf below, and tell us in 250 characters or less why you think Ari Lennox tickets would be the greatest Christmas gift ever.



Tickets are issued by the promoter. Click here for terms and conditions.