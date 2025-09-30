Dolly Parton will not attend the Motion Picture Academy’s Governor Awards ceremony in November to receive her honorary Oscar, but contrary to recent reports, the absence stems from a scheduling conflict rather than health concerns.

As revealed by Rolling Stone, the country music legend informed the Academy back in June that she would be unable to attend the ceremony due to a longstanding commitment. Her representatives even suggested the Academy consider postponing her honour until 2026 to ensure she could participate in person.

Instead, Parton will deliver her acceptance speech remotely from Nashville, as noted in the Academy’s original invitation.

The scheduling explanation directly contradicts several reports that surfaced on September 30th, which incorrectly linked her absence to health issues. These rumours emerged following Parton’s announcement earlier in the week that she would postpone six upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges” that had disrupted her rehearsals.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton stated on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Despite acknowledging the health concerns that affected her Vegas performances, Parton reassured fans about her career longevity. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said. “I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures in life.”

The Academy announced Parton as an honorary Oscar recipient in June, selecting her for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of her extensive philanthropic work. The award specifically honours individuals whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the entertainment industry.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Parton’s charitable contributions span decades, including her Imagination Library programme that has distributed millions of free books to children worldwide. Her disaster relief efforts, educational initiatives, and support for various causes have established her as a significant philanthropic force beyond her musical achievements.

The November 16th ceremony will celebrate multiple honourees alongside Parton. Tom Cruise will receive recognition for his contributions to cinema, while Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas will also be acknowledged for their respective industry achievements.