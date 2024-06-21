In Partnership with Wild Turkey Bourbon

The spirit of mentorship is one that runs core to the DNA of Wild Turkey. The iconic bourbon brand’s storied master distiller, Jimmy Russell, built his legacy on the two generations of whiskey makers that he trained to follow in his footsteps. In keeping with that spirit, as well as the love of music that bonds Wild Turkey drinkers world over, the brand has devoted itself to nurturing the next generation of musicians, inspiring them to trust their spirit and follow their dreams in their own way.

Wild Turkey’s commitment to music through the Wild Turkey 101 Music platform has taken on many forms, from hosting intimate gigs, where fans see Aussie talent perform like never before, to building revolutionary roving recording studios in the form of the Wild Turkey Airstream. Now, in its boldest step yet, the brand has launched the Wild Turkey House of Music 101 – an immersive brand experience held at Sydney’s iconic Abercrombie Hotel. Headlined by legendary indie folk duo Angus & Julia Stone, the House of Music 101 celebrates Australian music, a timeless bourbon and those who have the courage to trust their spirit, and make music their own way.

The budding musical mentees who have been hand-selected via the Wild Turkey Music 101 mentorship programme will take part in learning sessions with industry leaders, producers, as well as Angus and Julia themselves – culminating in two magical evenings where they’ll play alongside the ARIA Award-winning duo.

Now, we’re exclusively inviting readers to trust their own spirit and take a chance at sharing in the musical magic. We’re giving away 10 double passes to the first Wild Turkey House of Music 101 night, reserved strictly for the artists’ friends and family as well as winners of this competition. Not to be given out anywhere else, this is an opportunity for diehard fans of Aussie music to see not just the Stone siblings, but a handpicked selection of future musical talent in a more intimate setting than ever before, topped off with an exclusive Q&A.

Each double pass is worth $500, with a night of magical music and incredible food and drinks promised to every attendee. Hand-crafted Wild Turkey cocktails will highlight the bold flavours of the bourbon Jimmy Russell and his family have crafted for over a century, while the performers will share their bold stories & lessons lessons that have led them to trust their spirit and reach where they are today.

All that’s left is for you to do, is Trust your Spirit and take the chance to be a part of this incredible celebration of community, music, and conviction.

Night 1 of Wild Turkey’s House of Music 101 will be landing in Sydney on July 16. To share in this truly unique moment along with 10 other lucky pairs, Rolling Stone is inviting all comers to trust their spirit and enter the exclusive giveaway via the form below.

