To celebrate the return of live music and in particular, women in music, the inaugural Wildflower Festival is set to take place in March and April next year.

With a roster made up exclusively of the country’s best female singer-songwriters, we could not be more excited to see a lineup levelling out the gender representation often found on festival bills. So we’re giving 15 lucky fans (and 15 very lucky friends) the chance to head along to the festival in the location of your choosing.

Set amongst three incredible locations around the country, Wildflower Festival is due to kick off at Rochford Wines in the picturesque Yarra Valley (VIC) on March 12th, before moving on to Riverstage in Brisbane (QLD) on March 19th, and wrapping up at the Roche Estate in the stunning Hunter Valley (NSW) on April 2nd.

If you’re lucky enough to be heading along to one of the shows, you’ll bare witness to live sets from some of Australia’s most accomplished musicians, with the likes of Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, ThornBird (Vikki Thorn of The Waifs), Deborah Conway, and Alice Skye set to grace the stages.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Wildflower. All the women involved are total inspirations and some were actually really big influences on me in the early days of my career,” enthused Missy Higgins, who’s set to headline the event.

“There’s something about being on the road with so many powerful creative women, it’s so rare it kind of creates magic when it happens.”

Beaming, Kate Miller-Heidke said “The line-up contains some of my musical and personal heroes, as well as some dear friends, and it’s going to be unforgettable not just for the audience but for us as well.

“It’s been a rough couple of years, and I can’t think of a more beautiful catharsis than being a part of this festival. It’s impossible for me to overstate how much I’m looking forward to it. Humans need connection. Wildflower will be a celebration of everything that brings people together. I’m actually choking up slightly at the mere thought of it!”

Empire Touring’s General Manager, Isobel Lanesman, the brains behind the whole concept, effused:

“Wildflower is here to celebrate women in music, many festival lineups have an underrepresentation of women. It is a time to celebrate women in Australian music – artists, producers, and designers – collaborating to bring together a show of extraordinary talents.”

Wildflower Festival

Saturday, 12 March

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sunday, 19 March

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 2 April

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

