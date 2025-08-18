Wildlands Festival is (mostly) back. The single-day event will return in Summer 2026 to Brisbane and Perth, following the announcement that the Adelaide edition will take a break this year. Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley, and triple j, the festival will take place on New Year’s Day in Brisbane and January 3rd in Perth. Brisbane’s edition moves from its previous New Year’s Eve slot, while Perth returns following successful past runs.

Wildlands began in Brisbane in 2019 and expanded to Adelaide and Perth in 2022. In a social media post, organizers described the decision to pause the South Australia edition as a “difficult decision” and said,

“This isn’t a call we wanted to make, especially after three strong years in South Australia, but the landscape has shifted, and the viability of delivering the event at the standard we hold ourselves to simply isn’t possible this season.”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Wildlands Festival (@wildlandsfestival)

The festival will feature electronic, hip-hop, and indie music, showcasing both international and local artists. Previous lineups have included Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, Central Cee, FISHER, Diplo, BICEP, A$AP Ferg, G Flip, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, and Lola Young.

The traveling festival contributed to Untitled Group’s “record-breaking” year in 2024, with more than 630,000 tickets sold across its events and tours, up from 500,000 the previous year. The most recent edition of Wildlands drew over 85,000 attendees across Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, headlined by FISHER, Ice Spice, and Chase & Status.

The announcement comes amid challenges for Australia’s festival season, with cancellations and pauses affecting brands including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo, Esoteric Festival, and Listen Out . Despite this, Untitled Group celebrates the tenth anniversary of its flagship festival, Beyond The Valley, in 2025.

Tickets and presale access for Wildlands 2026 are now available here.

Wildlands Festival 2026

Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley, and triple j

January 1st (New Year’s Day), 2026

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

January 3rd (Saturday), 2026

Arena Joondalup, Perth