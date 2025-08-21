Wildlands Festival will return to Brisbane and Perth in 2026 with a lineup stacked with local and international heavyweights.

Announced today, Australian heavyweight Dom Dolla will headline proceedings, with other major acts including US stars Kid Cudi and Addison Rae, as well as the likes of Chris Stussy, KETTAMA, Luude, 070 Shake, NOTION, SOTA and Cassian.

For the first time ever, Wildlands Brisbane will head to Brisbane Showgrounds on New Year’s Day, while Wildlands Perth will follow on January 3rd, returning to its home at Arena Joondalup.

Presale ticket go on sale Tuesday, August 26th, at 6pm local time. Check out the full lineup below.

Wildlands began in Brisbane in 2019 and expanded to Adelaide and Perth in 2022. In a social media post, organisers described the decision to pause the South Australia edition as a “difficult decision” and said, “This isn’t a call we wanted to make, especially after three strong years in South Australia, but the landscape has shifted, and the viability of delivering the event at the standard we hold ourselves to simply isn’t possible this season.”

The traveling festival contributed to Untitled Group’s “record-breaking” year in 2024, with more than 630,000 tickets sold across its events and tours, up from 500,000 the previous year. The most recent edition of Wildlands drew over 85,000 attendees across Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, headlined by FISHER, Ice Spice, and Chase & Status.

The announcement comes amid challenges for Australia’s festival season, with cancellations and pauses affecting brands including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo, Esoteric Festival, and Listen Out . Despite this, Untitled Group celebrates the tenth anniversary of its flagship festival, Beyond The Valley, in 2025.

Wildlands 2026

January 1st, 2026

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

January 3rd, 2026

Arena Joondalup, Perth

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Addison Rae

Kid Cudi

Chris Stussy

KETTAMA

Luude

070 Shake

NOTION

SOTA

Cassian

Channel Tres

Balu Brigada

Fcukers

Jazzy

ZULAN

sim0ne

TEED

RONA.

Miss Kaninna

WAX OFF

Willo

Mincy

Mowgli May

+MORE