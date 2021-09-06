English rapper Wiley has been charged with burglary and assault after breaking into a friend’s home.

As reported by NME, Wiley – real name Richard Cowie – allegedly broke into kickboxer Ali Jacko’s house and kicked him while he was entertaining other friends in his loungeroom.

The incident, which occurred on August 28th, reportedly ended when a fight erupted and one of Jacko’s friends called the police.

According to NME, Cowie is due to appear at London’s Thames magistrates court over the charges on Monday, September 13th.

In a statement, police revealed to The Sun that Jacko “sustained a minor injury” from the alleged assault.

“Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, of Tower Hamlets, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage,” they said.

The charge comes just over a year after Cowie received immense backlash over antisemitic comments that had him suspended from social media.

Cowie went on to deny having been racist in an interview with Sky News, claiming that an argument with his manager, who is Jewish, prompted his outburst.

“I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in,” he said.

“My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as antisemitic.”

