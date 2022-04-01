Of course you’ve had enough of the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle but some guy’s made it into a surprisingly catchy heavy metal song.

Andre Antunes is a cool musician who loves posting tracks that meet at a crossroads of pop culture and metal on YouTube. Previous hilarious examples include using Donald Trump’s faith advisor and a pig calling contest to make little ditties.

So when the Fresh Prince stopped the world by slapping poor Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, Antunes just had to use it for his latest creation.

And it’s made for a surprisingly sweet metal song. Smith shouting “keep my wife’s name out your fu*king mouth,” is repeated throughout as Antunes finds a wonderfully melodic guitar groove. Smith’s words – alongside Rock’s stunned “Wow” after he’s hit – mould so well with the twinkling rhythm. Bet you never thought you’d hear the line “It was a G.I. Jane joke” in a metal song.

Antunes’ song drew approval in the comments section. “Ya see, even Chris was impressed by this performance… he said: ‘Oho! Wow!'” wrote someone. “The only fresh thing about Will Smith nowadays are these potential metal vocals,” mocked someone else. “I’m more impressed that he was able to write, mix and edit all of this in the space of one day. If that ain’t talent/dedication, I don’t know what is!” insisted another.

Like everyone else this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his two cents about the Smith and Rock incident. During an appearance on the Brisbane radio B105 radio show this morning, he said: “I’m also fiercely defensive of anybody who would say anything ever about Jenny too. I can understand it. But as I think, as everybody understands, that’s not how you roll.”

Check out ‘Will Smith GOES METAL! (ft. Chris Rock)’ by Andre Antunes: