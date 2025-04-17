UK indie-pop duo Good Neighbours have just revealed the local supports for their upcoming 2025 Australia and New Zealand tour—and fans are in for a treat.

Rising New Zealand talent Will Swinton and Australian indie-rock outfit Any Young Mechanic will be joining the pair on select dates this May.

The tour, presented by Live Nation and triple j, will mark Good Neighbours’ return to Aussie stages following a string of sold-out debut shows in 2024 and a hugely popular Like A Version performance. Their cover mash-up of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” quickly became a fan favourite, earning them praise for their inventive sound and polished live delivery.

Will Swinton, known for his emotive songwriting and captivating presence, will support the band in Auckland, Wellington, Melbourne, and Perth, while Any Young Mechanic, lauded for their alt-rock finesse, will take the stage in Sydney and Brisbane.

Kicking off on May 10th in Auckland at the Tuning Fork, the tour sees the duo—Scott Verrill and Oli Fox—returning to the southern hemisphere for shows in six cities, including their first-ever stops in Wellington and Perth. Their global breakout single “Home” continues to dominate, amassing over 450 million streams, charting in 13 countries, and landing on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks.

Their indie-euphoric sound sits comfortably alongside MGMT, Passion Pit, and Bleachers, making them one of pop’s hot commodities. On stage, they’ve owned a packed festival season – All Points East, Latitude, Boardmasters, Reading, and Leeds – and sold out their first world tour. They’ve also supported Benson Boone and Foster the People.

For full tour and ticket details, visit livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz.

Good Neighbours 2025 Tour Dates

Saturday, May 10th

Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ

Sunday, May 11th

San Fran, Wellington NZ



Tuesday, May 13th

Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, May 15th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW



Friday, May 16th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD



Sunday, May 18th

Freo.Social, Perth WA