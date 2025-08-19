Melbourne singer-songwriter WILSN (Shannon Busch) is back with her second album Bloom, out Friday, October 17th via Mushroom Music.

The announcement lands with the release of new single “GIRL”, a heartfelt ode to female friendship.

“‘GIRL’ is a love letter to the kind of friendship that runs deep, the ride or die kind. It’s about checking in, showing up, listening and loving your friends through the chaos of life, even when words don’t come easy,” explains WILSN.

“The song started with a gorgeous instrumental idea by Melbourne based production house Frollen Music Library. Made up of Henry Jenkins, Darvid Thor and Hudson Whitlock all legends of the Melbourne soul and funk scene in their own right, playing in bands such as Surprise Chef and Karate Boogaloo. Together they have been working on sample creation that’s been used in songs by artists like Leon Thomas and Schoolboy Q. I was super inspired by their instrumental and love my melody and lyrics that came from it. It felt instant and super natural.”

Bloom was recorded live to tape at Hive Mind Recording in Brooklyn, New York, with production by Stephen Mowat (Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Gretta Ray) and Hive Mind co-owner Billy Aukstik. The album draws on late-1960s soul influences, reflecting WILSN’s long-standing connection to the genre.

“This is how a WILSN record is supposed to sound,” she says. “Since I was a kid, I’ve been captivated by soul music – the emotion, the power, and the stories woven into every note - and I always strive to create music that not only reflects my own truth but also pays tribute to the stories and voices that built the foundation I’m standing on.”

“GIRL” follows recent singles “The Way” and “Keep Walkin’”, all set to appear on Bloom.

On the live front, WILSN will also perform at Rockwiz, Live At The Gardens in Melbourne on Friday, November 21st.

WILSN’s “GIRL” is out now via Mushroom Music.