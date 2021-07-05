Rolling Stone and Young Henrys have come together to celebrate music that’s made a difference, and now you could have the chance to win the ultimate prize pack in celebration of the collaboration.

In case you haven’t heard, Rolling Stone has teamed up with Newtown brewers Young Henrys to create a new limited mouthwatering brew, The Unifier — which launched in March — and are now kicking off a giveaway to celebrate.

Described as a hazy and hoppy ale, made from rolled oats, stone fruit and stacks of aroma and flavour, The Unifier serves as a testament to the game-changers of yesteryear, with inspiration being taken from music’s role as a vehicle of protest, its capacity to heal divides, and its ability to inspire social change.

Whether it be from the ’60s anti-war movement, the ’70s punk phenomenon, or the ’90s hip-hop that spoke out against police brutality, music’s influence is undeniable, with Young Henrys and Rolling Stone uniting to salute the artists who have inspired change via The Unifier.

All you have to do for your chance to win a YH x RS collab prize pack is mosey on down to your local (or just head here) and purchase a case of The Unifier to be automatically entered into the competition, which could see you nab the below items:

A case of Unifier

1-year subscription to Rolling Stone Magazine

YH x RS Unifier T-Shirt

Rolling Stone beach towel

YH x RS Unifier Tote Bag

Young Henrys Co-founder Oscar McMahon said of the collaboration: “It’s no secret that Young Henrys are dyed-in-the-wool music lovers… not just for the listening, but for all that music is, was and for what it represents within our society and culture.

“Great collaborations happen when people of similar values meet,” he continued.

“We found some incredible, like-minded souls in the halls of Rolling Stone and, during a conversation over a coffee, decided to do something together. We wanted to make something simple that would make people happy, that could represent our shared belief that music can spread messages of love, understanding and positivity, can be the mouthpiece for the generation that makes it and can give voice to the issues we all face.

“Beer, like music, can bring people together. It is an honour to have some of our country’s best music journalists penning the articles within this project and hope it will serve as a simple catalyst for meaningful conversations between friends.”

“Young Henrys’ love for music runs right through their brewery and history, so we are thrilled that they are brewing the first-ever Rolling Stone beer in Australia,” added The Brag Media CEO Luke Girgis.

“Together, Young Henrys and Rolling Stone will be taking The Unifier to music fans all across the country, we believe it tastes as good as your favourite record sounds.”

Head to Rolling Stone Australia’s microsite (accessible via QR code on all packaging) for an in-depth look into the collaboration, and exclusive access to an animated video created by award-winning illustrator, director and animator Robert Grieves, that salutes music’s historic role in protesting injustice and unifying people around the world.

To learn more about the beer inspired by music that has made a difference in the world, you can head here. To get your mitts on The Unifier, head to your local bottle shop or click here.