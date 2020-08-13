Five Australian musicians have been awarded the Levi’s® Music Relief Fund, presented by Levi’s® and, BIGSOUND producer, QMusic.

The winners are, Angie McMahon from Victoria, L-FRESH THE LION, and Mo’Ju from New South Wales, and Jesswar, and Eliza & the Delusionals from Queensland.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Levi’s® Music Prize was redesigned to support Australian and New Zealand artists focusing on national projects, skills development and mental health and well-being.

These musicians have released albums, been on tours and connected with audiences internationally since performing at BIGSOUND.

“We are thankful to Levi’s who are helping them during this time of financial hardship as well as The Indigo Project and Bolstr,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut.

The award will see the recipients receive $4,500 to support their music career, a customised workshop and an online course to support development in themselves and their careers.

Trent Bos, Head of Marketing at Levi’s® Australia and New Zealand, said, “We care about music and we care about people, so we’re going beyond financial support, and investing in the skillset of artists as well as investing in their mental and emotional needs.”

“I’m so grateful to have a prize that is just going to help me make and release music at this time. I think that those things are going to be really important to help us get through such a strange time like this and stay connected,” said Victorian artist and winner, Angie McMahon.

Mo’Ju, formerly known as Mojo Juju, is also in lock-down in Melbourne at the moment, and said that the Levi’s® Music Relief Fund is a wonderful support to the industry and artists during the COVID-19 restrictions and coming out of it.

Check out what the winners are up to now on their Instagram pages: