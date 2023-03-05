Winston Surfshirt have extended their Australian tour with a third Melbourne show.

The ‘Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour’ will see the funky six-piece traverse the East Coast in May and June, visiting iconic venues like Melbourne’s The Night Cat and Mary’s Underground in Sydney.

And after they sold out both initially announced Melbourne shows, the band will now perform at The Night Cat again on Thursday, May 4th (see full dates below).

The upcoming tour is in support of Winston Surfshirt’s latest album, Panna Cotta. These intimate shows will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the band and witness their latest album come to life. As Winston Surfshirt themselves put it, “these were some of the best times and our most cherished memories. We felt like going back to basics one more time and thought we’d bring those vibes back. OG fans, this one’s for you.”

Panna Cotta was released late last year, and featured collaborations with names like Talib Kweli, Kimbra, Genesis Owusu, and Dope Lemon across its 15 tracks. It was Winston Surfshirt’s third studio album, following 2017’s Sponge Cake and 2019’s Apple Crumble (notice a theme here?).

Winston Surfshirt 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents

Thursday, May 4th (NEW SHOW)

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

18+

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, May 5th (SOLD OUT)

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

18+

Saturday, May 6th (SOLD OUT)

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

18+

Thursday, May 11th

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

18+

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, May 12th (SOLD OUT)

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

18+

Saturday, May 13th (SOLD OUT)

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday, June 2nd

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.