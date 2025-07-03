Wiz Khalifa has one thing on his mind — he’s fired up to get back Down Under.

Speaking from Los Angeles in an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the rapper shared how excited he is to bring his latest album to Australian fans.

“I definitely think [Kush & Orange Juice 2] is one of my best projects, definitely one of my best up to date,” Khalifa said. And with his first Australian shows in more than ten years locked in for October’s Fridayz Live, that excitement looks mutual.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khalifa opened up about the sequel to his 2010 cult mixtape Kush & Orange Juice — a hazy, daydreaming record that soundtracked a generation of stoner rap fans and catapulted him into mainstream fame.

The new edition Kush & Orange Juice 2, he insisted, isn’t just a nostalgia grab. “When it came to doing the second one, I felt like I was able to do the exact same thing,” he explained. “Encapsulate where I’m at in my life… and do a good job of explaining the things that are important to me.”

It’s not just the music that’s evolved. When Khalifa last played Australia back in 2014, he was sharing hotel rooms (and makeshift bongs) with A$AP Rocky. This time around, he’s rolling in as a certified global icon — rapper, weed mogul, and industry mainstay, with Grammy nods and chart-topping anthems stacked behind him.

“The last time I was there was 11 years ago and people are still checking out the videos and seeing what happened and wanting to be a part of it,” he told Rolling Stone. “That means this next time we come is gonna last another 10–15 years. So it’s gonna be legendary.”

Fans can expect hits old and new, with Khalifa hinting at more music to come before he even touches Australian soil. “It’s not gonna be one of those things where I drop and go away. You’re gonna get a consistent flow of stuff from me.”

If there’s any doubt he’s mellowed too much to deliver — forget it. Khalifa is as hungry as ever. “I just want the opportunity to create and to be really free. That’s a blessing for somebody like me.”

Wiz Khalifa features on the Fridayz Live 2025 lineup alongside Mariah Carey, Pitbull, and many more. Ticket information for Fridayz Live is available here.