2021 might not be so bad after all: renowned British alternative rock band Wolf Alice have announced they’re back with their third album.

Titled Blue Weekend, it’s scheduled for release on June 11th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records, as per Pitchfork, and the project was born during time spent in a converted church in the English countryside.

To give listeners an idea of the direction the Londoners are heading on the album, they’ve shared the first single from it, the shimmering and lightly melancholic ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

Marrying sharp and cerebral songwriting with ethereal rock rhythm, it showcases a softer and more cautious approach but it still packs a powerful hit nonetheless.

‘The Last Man On Earth’ has a pretentious literary inspiration that the band’s lead singer Ellie Rowsell just wasn’t buying, as she explained in a press statement: “It’s about the arrogance of humans,” Rowsell said. “I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Hopes will be resolutely high for this album from critics and fans alike, considering Wolf Alice have managed to become one of the few British bands to mostly satisfy both camps.

Both of their previous full-lengths, 2015’s My Love Is Cool and 2017’s Visions of a Life landed at number two in the U.K. album chart. Both were even nominated for the prestigious U.K. Mercury Prize, with Visions of a Life actually winning the award.

Check out the moving and intense black and white music video for ‘The Last Man On Earth’ below, and you can pre-order the full album Blue Weekend here.

Check out ‘The Last Man On Earth’ by Wolf Alice: