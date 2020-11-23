You’d think Eddie Van Halen would’ve made a great guitar teacher, but apparently that’s not the case according to his son Wolfgang.

It’s been several weeks since the death of the great Eddie Van Halen and the world is still coming to terms with this loss, especially his son Wolfgang who has bore a considerable amount of public scrutiny.

However, it seems like Wolfgang is on the up and up as he’s recently released his debut solo single, ‘Distance‘, which pays tribute to his late father, and he’s been on various radio shows to share fond memories of Eddie.

One particularly entertaining anecdote that’s come up occurred when Wolfgang was chatting to radio host Rod Ryan on 94.5 The Buzz and the topic of whether Eddie was a good guitar teacher.

Now given that Eddie Van Halen is, well, Eddie bloody Van Halen, you’d think that he was equally adept at sharing his guitar wizardry as he was at displaying it onstage.

But according to Wolfgang, it was the complete opposite as he says that while Eddie was a great guitar player and dad and whatnot, his father was actually a pretty lame guitar teacher.

“No, no, it was never like that ever! He was an awful teacher,” laughs Wolfgang. “Because you just can’t do it with someone like him. I would ask him how to play something and then he would proceed to be Eddie Van Halen.”

“And to a beginner, that’s just like, ‘OK…’ And he’s like, ‘Dude, do that!’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do that, that’s why I’m asking you!’ He could never take you from step A to step C in order, it would just be immediate. So, yeah, he was never really a good teacher.”

Check out Wolfgang Van Halen talking about Eddie with Rod Ryan: