Following the passing of Eddie Van Halen, rumours hit a groundswell that Van Halen were plotting a reunion tour.

Last month Metal Sludge shared an update from a private Van Halen Facebook fan group that claimed: “VAN HALEN UPDATE: There is a strong possibility that the band is not over (like it or not) — this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp.

“Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing.”

Following the screenshot surfacing, Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter to shoot down the reunion rumours, “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.”

He added, “Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

During a recent interview with ABC News Radio Sammy Hagar further dismissed rumours that there was a reunion underway.

“There’s no talk of reunion or a tribute with me, that’s for damn sure,” Sammy shared. “When [Wolfie and Alex] want to do something, when they think it’s time, if they get together and said, ‘Hey, would you come out and sing some songs?,’ you’re damn [right] I would…But [for me] to talk about that, hell no.”

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6th following a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old.

Wolfgang took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he wrote at the time. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

