There’s a new documentary about Eddie Van Halen on the way, and his son Wolfgang really isn’t happy about it.

Wolfgang took to social media on Wednesday, June 1st to express his anger at Reelz Channel’s upcoming doc, titled Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen.

“F— @ReelzChannel, f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it,” he wrote on Twitter. “F—ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

It’s not difficult to see where Wolfgang’s frustration stems from. The Autopsy: The Last Hours of… series delves into the deaths of well-known celebrities and “people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention.”

The doc uses autopsies and medical evidence to explain the deaths in question, which probably isn’t an easy thing for the deceased’s loved ones to comprehend. For anyone who even knows how to find Reelz Channel, the Van Halen episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 5th.

Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020 at the age of 65 after his battle with cancer. Wolfgang shared the devastating news on social media at the time, writing, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

The upcoming Autopsy doc isn’t the only release to discuss Eddie since his passing. Earlier this year, one week before what would have been his 57th birthday, his first wife released a book that touched on her relationship with the legendary guitarist.

Titled Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Valerie Bertinelli provided details from it to People magazine. “I loved Ed more than I know how to explain. I loved his soul,” she said. “We were portrayed as a mismatch. The bad boy rock star and America’s sweetheart but privately, Ed wasn’t the person people thought he was and neither was I.”

