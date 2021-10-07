Wolfgang Van Halen has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to late father Eddie on the first anniversary of his death.

Wolfgang, who played with Eddie as a member of Van Halen, wrote that he is “trying to do my best” without his father.

One year… you fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair,” he said.

He continued: “I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”

“I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really fucking hard. I hope you’re still proud… I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me,” he concluded.

Eddie’s widow Janie Van Halen also shared a touching tribute, revealing that there is “really no getting over [Eddie].”

“I think about you every single day. Your smile, your laugh, your kindness – in every single way,” she wrote.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to. But my Peep, some days, that’s really hard to do,” she continued.

“This will never get easier because there really is no getting over you. The only solace that I can seem to find is knowing you are with god and truly free.

“Until our souls find each other again, please keep an eye on me… I love you and miss you so much.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out tributes from Wolfgang and Janie Van Halen on the first anniversary of the death of Eddie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@wolfvanhalen)