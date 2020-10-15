Ahead of its 25th anniversary, Oasis’ classic ‘Wonderwall’ has become the first song from the ’90s to cross one billion streams on Spotify.

Ahead of its 25th anniversary, ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis has become the first song from the ’90s to hit the one billion mark on Spotify. The news comes just in time for a momentous milestone for an equally timeless track, since ‘Wonderwall’ will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release on Friday, October 30th.

The track came off of Oasis’ seminal second full-length album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Earlier this month, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album — which was released on October 2nd, 1995 — with a limited edition vinyl. The release also came with a replica of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyric sheet for ‘Wonderwall.’

While Noel Gallagher, who produced the track, told NME in 1996 that the song was for his then-girlfriend and later wife, he changed his statement after they divorced. “The meaning of that song was taken away from me by the media who jumped on it, and how do you tell your Mrs it’s not about her once she’s read it is? It’s a song about an imaginary friend who’s gonna come and save you from yourself,” he said.

Years after its release, ‘Wonderwall’ remains a seminal and, probably, Oasis’ representative track. Shortly after its release, it claimed the No. 1 spot in both Australia and New Zealand. In 2009, in a poll conducted by Triple J, ‘Wonderwall’ finished No. 12 on the Hottest 100 Of All Time list.

The song also debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1996, making it Oasis’ sole Top 40 hit. In 1997, it earned Oasis a nomination for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group and Noel Gallagher a nomination for Best Rock Song, although it didn’t win any.

Check out ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis: