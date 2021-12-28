SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, one of K-pop’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, has announced his first solo mixtape Ruby.

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi – one of the group’s main songwriters – has announced his first-ever solo mixtape Ruby, sending anticipation for the new year soaring among K-pop fans. And it seems like fans won’t have to wait too long for it either – Ruby comes out next week on January 3rd.

News of Woozi’s release comes after some heavy anticipation building. The singer has been hinting at a solo release for some time now, wanting to show off a “different” side to himself.

As announced by the group earlier this year, Ruby seems to be the next step in what is called the group’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ project – an interview and photo-book series released to ‘commemorate’ each of the thirteen members’ solo releases.

With SEVENTEEN’s agency Pledis Entertainment saying that a new volume would accompany every member’s mixtape release, it seems logical to expect one for Woozi’s Ruby.

The first ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ interview and photo-book was that of member Hoshi, who surprised and mesmerized everyone with his scintillating release Spider.

Woozi’s Ruby also comes in the wake of an extremely successful year for SEVENTEEN. Earlier in November, their mini-album Attacca – part of their ‘Power of Love’ project – came in at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking their highest ranking album to date on the same.

Check out ‘Rock With You’ by SEVENTEEN: