The Wu-Tang Clan are in the middle of their last-ever tour of Australia, but the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour has been marred by controversy.

The tour, which promised a final opportunity to see “all members” of the legendary hip-hop collective together, has so far been missing some of its most iconic figures. After the first show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, punters began reporting that Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard were all no-shows.

According to a report from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the same four members were also absent from the group’s performance at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday night. While the group apparently shared a since-expired Instagram story from their official account noting Method Man wouldn’t be making the trip, there was no official word on the others until after the tour had already started.

In response to the backlash, Ticketek sent an email to ticket holders for the remaining Melbourne and Sydney shows in an attempt to clear the air. “We want to make fans aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, a couple of members will be unable to join the remaining tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney,” the statement read. “Wu-Tang Clan will be performing and bringing everything that has made them one of the most iconic live acts in hip-hop history.”

Despite the controversy, Rolling Stone AU/NZ still gave the Melbourne show a positive review.

“Will it actually be the final time we see some combination of the crew perform? It remains to be seen. Some would say that as long as there’s money to be made off the brand, there’s always going to be potential to see Wu-Tang back again,” the review reads.

“For now, this was an opportunity to celebrate the work of one of hip hop’s seminal groups. And despite the no-shows and disruptions that, if we’re honest, seem to be synonymous with the genre, the Wu-Tang Clan did well in reminding their audience that their music is timeless and still hits hard when it needs to.”