The one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin continues to be at the centre of legal controversy.

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who initially purchased the album, has recently admitted that he cannot account for all existing copies of the supposedly unique record.

In a sworn statement obtained by Billboard, Shkreli acknowledged that while he has surrendered all copies in his possession, it is “highly likely” that others may have retained copies of the album. This admission comes in response to a lawsuit filed by PleasrDAO, the digital art collective that acquired the album from Shkreli in 2021.

PleasrDAO is seeking $4 million in damages, alleging that Shkreli violated the original purchase agreement by making and distributing copies of what was meant to be a singular album. The lawsuit cites numerous instances where Shkreli appeared to admit to playing the album on livestreams or creating copies.

Shkreli’s statement reveals the extent of his uncertainty regarding the album’s distribution: “Because I shared the musical work several times several years ago, I cannot recall each and every time that I have shared the musical work.”

He further added, “It is possible, and indeed I find it highly likely, that one of the many people who viewed, heard, or otherwise accessed the musical work via my social media recorded the musical work and retains a copy of the same.”

The lawsuit against Shkreli includes evidence of his public statements suggesting he had made copies of the album. In a June 2022 livestream, Shkreli reportedly claimed, “Of course, I made MP3 copies, they’re like hidden in safes all around the world… I’m not stupid. I don’t buy something for two million dollars just so I can keep one copy.”

More recent social media posts attributed to Shkreli include boasts about possessing MP3 copies of the album and playing it frequently in his Discord channel. The lawsuit also references a YouTube video from May 2023, where Shkreli allegedly claimed to have “burned the album and sent it to like, 50 different chicks.”