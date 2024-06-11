Xavier Rudd is the second artist to be revealed for the new outdoor concert series, Live at the Gardens.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind the beloved A Day on the Green series – Live at the Gardens is a series of outdoor concerts coming to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne over two weekends in November.

“What happens when Melbourne’s most-loved botanic gardens joins forces with one of Australia’s premier outdoor music event organisers? The result is Live At The Gardens,” the official series bio reads.

After Matt Corby was announced as the first artist for Live at the Gardens last week, Rudd has been unveiled as the second main guest of the series.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will be joined by award-winning singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara and Northern Rivers four-piece Calypso Cora on Saturday, November 23rd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 11am local time. The Live at the Gardens and Roundhouse pre-sales begin on Thursday, June 13th at 10am local time.

Rudd’s Live at the Gardens appearance is part of newly announced ‘Freedom Sessions Australia Tour’, which will also visit Newcastle, Thirroul, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, and Queenscliff this October and November (see full dates below). He’ll be joined at all shows by Calypso Cora.

Following two huge tours in North America and Europe, the Aussie musician can’t wait to get back to his home country.

“I’m super excited to bring this show to Australia after all this international touring,” Rudd shares. “It’s my first chance to share this show on home soil after buzzing around American and Europe so it should be pretty slick by then. let’s do this!”

Tickets to Rudd’s tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 11am local time (Night at the Barracks and Queenscliff Festival dates are already on sale). The fan club pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 13th at 10am local time.

Xavier Rudd – Live at the Gardens

With special guests Emily Wurramara and Calypso Cora

Live at the Gardens pre-sale begins Thursday, June 13th (10am local time)

Roundhouse pre-sale begins Thursday, June 13th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 14th (11am local time)

Ticket information available via liveatthegardens.com.au

Saturday, November 23rd

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Xavier Rudd 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Calypso Cora

Ticket information available via xavierrudd.com

Friday, October 4th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, October 5th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Sunday, October 6th

Night at the Barracks, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, QLD

Saturday, November 16th

HOTA Outdoor Stage, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, November 22nd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 24th

Queenscliff Festival, Queenscliff, VIC