After releasing ‘Stoney Creek’ three months ago, Xavier Rudd has premiered the second single from his tenth studio album, due for release in March 2022.

‘We Deserve to Dream’ steel guitar and Rudd’s signature percussive beat, driving home the message of freedom he wanted to convey.

“Life has been tuff (sic) for everyone these last few years and now more than ever people deserve to dream big,” Rudd said.

“I feel like the clouds are slowly lifting and as people emerge from this time I’d like to be there with music. To host a space where people can let go and dream and move and shake off the weight of the world is very powerful and I honour that space.”

In keeping with the theme of freedom through movement, Rudd enlisted the help of First Nations dancer Tyrel Dulvarie for the video clip.

Originally from Cairns, Dulvarie is a descendant of the Yirrganydji (Cairns), Djirrabul (Milaa Milaa), Kalkadoon (Mt Isa) and Umpila (Nesbit River) peoples.

The video shows Dulvarie throwing off the metaphorical shackles of society as he reconnects with his spiritual self through fire, ceremony and dance until he is dancing in pure gold.

Rudd paid tribute to the ‘star’ of his previous video – his dog, Honey – in an Instagram post yesterday:

Along with the new video, Rudd announced almost 30 tour dates through the UK and Europe in September and October 2022.

Rudd will perform at the 33rd Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest on Friday April 15th.

His new album will be released in March next year.

The album will be the first release under his new management, record label and booking agency.

Check out Xavier Rudd’s ‘We Deserve to Dream’: