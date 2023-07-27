Xavier Rudd is “Road Trippin'” on his new single.

The Aussie singer-songwriter’s latest track, released today, finds him reflecting on a four-month family road trip he took through rural Australia. It’s why it’s fitting that “Road Trippin'” begins and ends with the sound of children.

“We bough an old troopy in Perth and headed north up to the top end across the Kimberley, down through the centre and back to the east,” Rudd recalls.

“Australia is powerful, every trip is different, every trip is magical, this was one of them.”

You can listen to Rudd’s meditative and moving track below, which could be a contender for the Great Australian Songbook one day.

Two decades into his career, Rudd shows no signs of slowing down. He released his 10th studio album, Jan Juc Moon, last year, reaching the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart for the seventh consecutive time.

“It’s near-impossible to hear anything from him without being struck by the arresting quality of his passion and musicianship,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a highly positive review.

He’s also been busy on the touring front this year, recently wrapping a European tour that included appearances at Glastonbury, Pinkpop, and Rock Werchter.

In November, Rudd will perform at the inaugural Clearly Festival at Kiama Showground alongside Ruby Fields, Gretta Ray, and many more. And in January of next year, he’ll play Ocean Sounds, a special one-day sunset concert on Phillip Island.

Xavier Rudd’s “Road Trippin'” is out now via Salt. X Records.