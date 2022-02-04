John Cunningham, XXXTentacion’s producer, revealed on Twitter that X’s old label wanted to use A.I. after the rapper died.

In a tweet, Cunningham revealed that XXXTentacion’s old record label EMPIRE asked if they could use A.I. to produce the rapper’s new music, but he “ain’t ever letting that happen”.

The tweet came after another Twitter user speculated whether all of X’s new posthumous music was simply the label using A.I. technology and being insincere about the fact, which Cunningham quickly disputed.

u bet ur ass the old label asked but I ain’t never letting that happen — John Cunningham (@cunningham___) February 3, 2022

A.I. (or Artificial Intelligence) in music refers to music A.I.s using neural networks that try to mimic how the brain functions and perceives music, according to Science Focus.

The A.I. essentially takes the whole catalogue of a singer’s discography and creates a new song with the information has been given. It’s a wild process and has even been used for the likes of Amy Winehouse and Nirvana.

John Cunningham promises that this is not the case for XXXTentacion’s music.

XXXTentacion’s producer has assured fans on Twitter that the new music is not being A.I. created, and is instead music that the rapper wrote before his passing in 2018.

A statement released by X’s estate for what would have been his 24th birthday said: “One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs. We have been working diligently to clear as much of it as possible, and we are excited to announced our first release this Friday with ‘Vice City’ hitting all streaming services for the first time. We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally.”

This means we can probably expect more music (that isn’t A.I. created) in the coming year.

Check out XXXTentacion’s recently re-released Vice City here: