It would have been the 24th birthday of XXXTentacion on Sunday, January 23rd.

The late rapper’s estate marked the date by releasing a statement to fans, revealing that new posthumous music and a documentary are on the way.

“To Jahseh’s supporters across the world,” the statement started. “We continue to be amazed at the love and support that X’s fans show on a daily basis. We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be more powerful than its ever been. It’s important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022.”

The statement continued: “One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs. We have been working diligently to clear as much of it as possible, and we are excited to announced our first release this Friday with ‘Vice City’ hitting all streaming services for the first time. We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally.

The statement then asked fans to visit makeouthill.com to sign up to receive update for future X-related news. “Beyond music, we know X’s fans have been waiting patiently for the documentary and we will be sharing updates on it soon,” it concluded. “Thank you again for your support and for continuing to honor and celebrate the life of Jah.”

The statement was accompanied by a potential trailer for the documentary, showing footage of X with voiceovers from the likes of Juice Wrld and Ski Mask the Slump God.

The late rapper’s most recent album was 2019’s Bad Vibes Forever, his second posthumous solo album. It was said to be his final studio album release. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.