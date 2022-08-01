British pop star Years & Years is coming to Australia for two massive headline shows this year.

The singer and actor will perform at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, November 9th, and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday, November 11th (see full details below). While Down Under, Years & Years will also headline Summer Camp Festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5th at 9am local time. Presale begins on Thursday, August 4th at 9am local time.

It’s been a big few years for the band. After releasing two acclaimed albums – 2015’s Communion and 2018’s Palo Santo – it was announced in 2021 that the band would become the solo project of Olly Alexander.

At the start of this year, he released third studio album Night Call, reaching the top of the U.K. Albums Chart.

Different to their previous albums, Night Call tracked Alexander’s struggles with increasing fame and COVID-19 lockdown, but filtered through a danceable energy, and elements of fantasy and hedonism.

Alexander has also earned huge plaudits last year for his acting performance in hit drama It’s A Sin. Set in London between 1981 and 1991, the miniseries depicted the lives of a group of gay men and their friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the U.K..

It’s A Sin led to a positive increase in HIV testing in the country, and Alexander earned a nomination for Best Actor at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards.

Years & Years ‘The Night Call’ 2022 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Presale begins Thursday, August 4th (9am local time) via secretsounds.com

General ticket sales begins Friday, August 5th (9am local time) via secretsounds.com

Wednesday, November 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 11th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA