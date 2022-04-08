Rising rapper Yeat is being criticised by fans for making fans wait for hours at his concert only to under deliver on the set list.

Rising rapper Yeat is under fire for an underwhelming concert experience on his first tour. Fans are flocking to Twitter to share their experiences at his show, and it’s apparently nothing to write home about.

While there are conflicting reports, fans state that they had to sit through a DJ set for hours before the show began. When Yeat finally took to the stage, he only performed six tracks.

“Yeat had his first tour date last night and apparently he only did 6 songs after a 3 hour long DJ set.” said user @Kurrco, posting a video of the rapper performing.

Another user tagged the rapper himself and claimed that he was two hours late, after which he only performed for 30 minutes.

“@yeat1_ count ur days bro. TO ANYONE GOING TO THE YEAT TOUR DONT EXPECT ANYTHING LONG, HE WAS TWO HOURS LATE N PLAYED FOR 30 MINS.” they said.

“Hate that carti made it cool to be late to shows and not performing.” another fan quipped.

This isn’t the first time that Yeat’s shows have run into issues. In February, one of his concerts at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles was canceled after crowds surged and tried to break their way into the venue, creating a security hazard.

While the show itself was free, law enforcement estimated the venue had grossly oversold. “It appears the venue oversold the event … Too many people and not enough tickets.” a statement at the time read.

As of now, the rapper has not addressed any of the concerns raised by fans.

Check out more fan reactions to Yeat’s show:

