Reports indicated that over 1,000 people were gathered outside of the Roxy Theatre trying to get in after they weren’t allowed to go in and see Yeat. Police were later called in to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of law enforcement units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were soon at the scene of the Theatre on Sunday evening, after the crowd were reportedly trying to force their way into the venue.

The show was reportedly free, but it soon became a case of too many patrons and not enough tickets, according to LASD Deputy Tracy Koerner. “It appears the venue oversold the event … Too many people and not enough tickets.”

As a result of the incident, Sunset Boulevard was shut down in response, and had not been opened as of 9pm local time.

The concert comes after Yeat released his widely anticipated album, 2 Alivë last week.

The album arrived one week after the release of his single ‘Still Countin’, which was critically praised and really put his name in the music scene for why he’s one of hip hop’s most interesting new talents.

According to udiscovermusic, “Backed by heavy synths, video game electronics, and trap-inspired drums, the rapper shows off his uncanny ear for melody with a molasses-like flow that engulfs every sound around him.

“But Yeat also excels as a lyricist, showcasing one-liners and couplets sure to stick with listeners long after the song ends.”

Locals took to Twitter to post about the show, citing the helicopter presence.

Some joked that it was interrupting their Euphoria watch.

Yeat even spoke about it himself on his Instagram stories, saying: “we gone do a part 2 dont worry”.

