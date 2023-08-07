Yothu Yindi will be inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame at the 2023 NIMAs.
Formed in 1986, the revolutionary Yolŋu rockers were said to be the first Indigenous band in Australia after hitting the top 10 with their album, Tribal Voice.
Over the course of their career, Yothu Yindi have been nominated for 12 ARIA Awards, winning eight, and they’ve also toured the world, performing alongside Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Neil Young, and many more.
Appreciated for spreading powerful messages through their music, including advocating for social justice and Indigenous rights, the band’s most famous anthem, “Treaty”, directly contributed to popularising calls for the Australian government to negotiate a treaty with First Nation peoples in recognition of their human rights.
This year’s NIMAs, which will be held at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 12th, will pay tribute to the legacy of Yothu Yindi.
The ceremony, sponsored by Amazon Music, will be broadcast on NITV. Cultural leader and Butchulla snowman Fred Leone and singer and writer Elaine Crombie will be on hosting duties.
Leading the 2023 finalists is ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Budjerah, who’s nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Film Clip of the Year (“Therapy”).
In the prestigious Artist of the Year category, Budjerah will face strong competition from Jessica Mauboy, Mo’Ju, Kobie Dee, and The Kid Laroi.
Also in contention for three awards is rising Northern Territory band Wildfire Manwurrk, who will battle it out in the New Talent of the Year, Film Clip of the Year (“Lonely Bangardi”), and Community Clip of the Year (“Mararradj”) categories.
You can check out the full list of finalists below. Tickets to the Darwin ceremony can be purchased here.
2023 NIMAs Nominations
Artist of the Year
Jessica Mauboy
Mo’Ju
Kobie Dee
The Kid Laroi
Royston Noell
Wildfire Manwurrk
Marlon X Rulla
Tjaka
Film Clip of the Year
Wildfire Manwurrk – “Lonely Bangardi”
Budjerah – “Therapy”
A.B. Original – “King Billy Cokebottle”
Thelma Plum – “The Brown Snake”
King Stingray – “Let’s Go”
Song of the Year
Bumpy – “Hide and Seek”
Budjerah – “Therapy”
Miiesha – “Skin Deep”
King Stingray – “Let’s Go”
Yirrmal ft. Dami Im – “Promised Land”
Album of the Year
Thelma Plum – Meanjin (EP)
Ngulmiya – Self-titled
Mo’Ju – Oro Plata Mata
Miiesha – Smoke & Mirrors
Beddy Rays – Self-titled
Community Clip of the Year
Wildfire Manwurrk – “Mararradj”
Utju Community – “Tjamuku Tjukurpa Kanyila”
Lil Youngins – “The Problem”
Indigenous Outreach Project w/ Gunyangara, Yirrkala & Dhalinbuy, NT ft. Yirrmal – “Indigenous Outreach Projects, Gunyangara, Yirrkala & Dhalinbuy ft. Yirrmal”
Garrthalala Community – “Garrthalala Manikay”
Dunghutti Community in Kempsey NSW – “The Black Truth – There’s Still Hope”