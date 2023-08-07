Yothu Yindi will be inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame at the 2023 NIMAs.

Formed in 1986, the revolutionary Yolŋu rockers were said to be the first Indigenous band in Australia after hitting the top 10 with their album, Tribal Voice.

Over the course of their career, Yothu Yindi have been nominated for 12 ARIA Awards, winning eight, and they’ve also toured the world, performing alongside Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Neil Young, and many more.

Appreciated for spreading powerful messages through their music, including advocating for social justice and Indigenous rights, the band’s most famous anthem, “Treaty”, directly contributed to popularising calls for the Australian government to negotiate a treaty with First Nation peoples in recognition of their human rights.

This year’s NIMAs, which will be held at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 12th, will pay tribute to the legacy of Yothu Yindi.

The ceremony, sponsored by Amazon Music, will be broadcast on NITV. Cultural leader and Butchulla snowman Fred Leone and singer and writer Elaine Crombie will be on hosting duties.