You Am I have announced a special tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album Hourly Daily.

The beloved Aussie rock band will play shows along the east coast in Sydney, Brisbane (twice), and Melbourne (twice) in October-November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 30th at 1am AEST.

The ‘Strung Up’ tour will see You Am I reimagine selections from Hourly Daily alongside fan-favourite songs from across their extensive catalogue. The shows will feature handpicked orchestral manoeuvres from the album, bringing them to life in a spectacular live experience.

“From the sweeping nostalgia of ‘Hourly Daily’ classics to carefully selected deep cuts and career-spanning highlights, ‘Strung Up’ promises an unforgettable evening showcasing the depth, wit and musicality that have made You Am I one of Australia’s most revered live acts,” a press release states.

Hourly Daily debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart upon its release in 1996, and remains one of the defining releases of Australian music in that decade.

According to the band’s frontman Tim Rogers, the opportunity to revisit the record through a new lens is one the band enthusiastically embraced.

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“Our peculiar brand of musical thuggery has oft been blessed by instrumental finery. Working with musicians of less traditional RnR stripe is thrilling and invigorating. Pomp and circumstance with our grubby thumping heart pushing the bunch of us forever onward,” he says.



In celebration of the album’s landmark anniversary, You Am I will re-release Hourly Daily on vinyl on Friday, October 9th, as well as Daillies, Seconds, a collection of 14 B-sides and demos from that era.

You Am I ‘Strung Up’ Tour

Ticket information available here

Sunday, October 18th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 22nd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 23rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 5th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 6th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC