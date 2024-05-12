We’ve got sad news, You Me At Six fans: the beloved English rock band have announced their last-ever shows in Australia.

After shocking fans with the announcement of their imminent demise, You Me At Six are intent on going out in style with a celebratory tour.

You Me At Six will head to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in january of next year, accompanied by Holding Absence at all shows (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday , May 15th at 9am local time.

“We’ve got a plan to play songs from every single album and make it a real victory lap. And everyone feels like that. We’ve looked at the setlists and gone, ‘Cool – those five can stay, the rest is going to be stuff we haven’t done for years.’ We want to have 50 songs ready to go so that each night we can constantly mix it up and make it special,” says the band’s frontman Josh Franceschi.

“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

Franceschi and his bandmates always enjoy themselves whenever they’re in Australia. Ahead of their Australian tour last year, the frontman discussed his 5 favourite Aussie artists with Tone Deaf.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You Me At Six 2025 Australian Tour

With Holding Absence

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 15th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 17th (9am local time

Tickets available via thephoenix.au

Friday, January 24th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, January 26th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, January 27th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 29th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, January 31st

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA