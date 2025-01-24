Brisbane DJ and producer sensation Young Franco has released his long-awaited debut record.

it’s Franky baby contains ten tracks that take inspiration from several genres and regions.

Young Franco experimented with disco, rap, punk and dance music from the UK, America, Italy, Nigeria and Jamaica. He utilised the characteristics of niche genres such as Italo-disco.

The DJ describes the album as “a reflection of everything and everyone that has shaped me – my influences, my friends, and the artists I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with. It blends the sounds and voices that inspire me, capturing the energy of the people I love and the creative journey we’ve shared. It’s a mix of the many genres I’m drawn to, fusing into one big pan.”

Young Franco collaborated with Pell, Denzel Curry, Master Peace, Franc Moody, p-rallel, Dana Williams, Kah-Lo, piri, MC DT, EARTHGANG, Jafunk, General Levy, Tommy Villiers and Muroki on it’s Franky baby.

His latest single, “Give Thanks, Give Praise”, has a drum and bass and guitar picking rhythm section, with the reggae vocals of English DJ General Levy and dance-pop producer, Tommy Villiers (piri & tommy).

The conception of the new single came about organically, “General Levy was in Australia, and I was following his page as a huge fan. I kept checking to see when he was touring next, and it turned out he was in Sydney. After reaching out, he came to the studio. Working with such a legend was a huge blessing – he’s been a significant part of a genre and its growth. He was an absolute joy to work with and really delivered,” Young Franco revealed.

Hee also praised Villiers as “an amazing producer; the song wouldn’t exist without him.”

Young Franco’s debut record comes just before a special Australian tour of the album next month.

His hometown Brisbane, plus Sydney and Perth will see outdoor daytime parties. Melbourne and Adelaide’s parties will be during the traditional nighttime. Exciting visuals follow, along with special guests including Kah-Lo, p-rallel and Osmosis Jones so far. His next stop will be in the US at four locations.

Young Franco ‘it’s Franky baby!’ Australian Tour Dates

For all touring and ticket information visit linktr.ee/youngfranco



Saturday, February 15th

Dream Valley, Brisbane

Sunday, February 16th

St Kilda Festival, Melbourne

Saturday, February 22nd

Liberty Hall Courts, Sydney

Friday, February 28th

The Fantail, Gluttony, Adelaide

Saturday, March 1st

Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle

Young Franco’s ‘it’s Franky baby‘ is out now.