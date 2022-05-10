Rapper Young Thug was arrested earlier today on suspicion of gang-related activity. Now, his lawyer has released a statement.

Young Thug’s lawyer has maintained that his client in innocent, in what is the latest update on the rapper’s arrest.

Earlier today, Young Thug and Gunna were named as members of the same criminal street gang along with 26 other people. Young Thug was arrested earlier today on suspicion of gang activity and conspiring to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law. Charges also include murder, and armed robbery.

The rapper’s lawyer, however, has maintained his innocence. In a new statement to WSBTV, his attorney Brian Steel said: “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

.@youngthug defense attorney speaks with my colleague @MarkWinneWSB: "I'll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him." -Defense attorney Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/X7wXePahtf

— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The 88-page indictment released in relation to the case covers alleged crimes taken place during a nine-year period, between 2013 and 2022.

The indictment alleges that the defendants ‘conspired to associate together and with others for the purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting & participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.’

Listing the objectives of the ‘conspiracy’, the report mentioned ‘preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.’.

The documents also state that Young Thug rented a sedan in 2014, which was later used in the murder of a rival gang member. Prosecutors also listed suspicions that Young Thug permitted fellow members Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin to make an attempt on the lives of YFN Lucci while still being detained.

