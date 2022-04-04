The love between female rappers was strong on the Grammys red carpet with Doja Cat and Doechii both expressing their desire to work together.

Doja was asked who was on her bucket list of collaborations, and after gushing about her love of Nicki Minaj (“Everybody knows it’s Nicki!”), she had another artist in mind.

“There’s new artists too that I probably want to work with later. Doechii is amazing,” she said. “Doechii is another female rapper who’s incredible, she just signed with TDE and I’m obsessed.”

And Doechii definitely sounds receptive to that happening. A red carpet reporter overheard her saying that she’d love to work with Doja and asked her what any future collaboration between the pair would sound like.

“It would probably be crazy, sexy, abstract, everything in-between,” Doechii said. “She’s just so multi-faceted, as am I. It would be a lot.”

Doechii will have to keep her fingers crossed that Doja isn’t still walking away from music entirely. Just a few days ago, the rapper took to Twitter to reaffirm that despite her delivering on tour dates she would still be stepping away from music.

She tweeted that she still has “shit to do” and that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up that she will be returning to music after her obligations. She had a good night at the Grammys though, winning Best Pop Duo/Performance for her SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.

Doechii, meanwhile, has been one to watch for a while now. The 22-year-old artist – real name Jaylah Hickmon – went viral last year with her hit ‘Yucky Blucky Fruitcake’, thanks in part to a spectacular and surreal music video. Since then, she’s performed with SZA, worked with Isaiah Rashad, released the Bra-Less EP, and has now signed to TDE.

